Week 1 NFL Wrap Up: The Year Of The Black Quarterback

Chris Paul is back with his NFL wrap up! There are 32 teams all fighting for the number one spot. Arizona’s rookie quarterback Kyler Murray made his NFL debut yesterday against the Detroit Lions, he struggled to find his rhythm but led them to a tie in overtime. Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes all won leading Chris Paul to believe this is the year of the Black quarterback.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 9, 2019

