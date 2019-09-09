There is no argument that Jordyn Woods has turned lemons into lemonade. After getting past the infamous Tristan Thompson scandal, we can’t help but notice that the star has been living her best life! Serving up beauty and fashion goals on the daily while securing business deals, Jordyn is definitely serving up what the girls love!

This definitely includes the viral #DMXChallenge! While many of our favorite celebs participated in the challenge that pays homage to the rapper’s hit song “What They Really Want” that talks about different women, Jordyn’s interpretation was one of our favorites.

In the challenge, the beauty showed off some of her best hair looks and we are absolutely here for it! I mean, let’s be honest, when does her hair not look amazing?

Jordyn has never been shy to take risks in the hair department and her post was a collection of fabulous looks we couldn’t help but swoon over. From asymmetrical bobs, blonde looks, wig units, protective styles and everything in between, baby girl is nothing to play with when it comes to the hair game.

With many of these looks styled by Koni Bennett and Mariama Dashiell, it’s easy to see why her hair game is on point! These stylists have some talented hands and have worked with plenty of our fave celebs.

Not every celeb can make a hair look their own, but Jordyn is always able to put her own spin on every style.

While it seems that Jordyn has done it all in the hair department, the beauty always seems to serve up something fresh. We’ve seen her kill the bob game and rock a slew of wig styles, so we can’t help but wonder what does she have up her sleeve next? Maybe a super short bob, waist-length tresses or a neon-hued slay? She could even flip the script and gives us a pixie look. The possibilities are truly endless!

Were you feeling Jordyn Woods’ #DMXChallenge? Let us know your thoughts down below in our comment section!

Mane Magic: Jordyn Woods #DMXChallenge Is Giving Us Serious Hair Envy

Written By: tatayanayomary Posted September 9, 2019

