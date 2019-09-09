Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at #45

John Legend issued this tweet, aimed at President Donald Trump, over the weekend around the same period he was being interviewed by Lester Holt on an MSNBC town hall special.

This is what he had to say:

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

And this is how Trump responded:

When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

….A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

…..the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Now, Legend’s own legendary and beautiful wife Chrissy Teigen has clapped back at #45 (a.k.a. President Trump) over his tweets.

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Teigen even followed up with another tweet connecting the President with her and Legend’s daughter Luna.

Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the pussy ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day pic.twitter.com/ZFZHJYrDPG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

This is the latest in the couple’s criticisms towards Trump, including Legend’s reaction on the infamous Baltimore comments, according to EURweb:

“Our president is a flaming racist. He’s a piece of s—. He says piece of s— s— all the time. That’s what he does,” Legend told TMZ in July. “We need to get him out of office.”

Which goes to show you, when you come after John Legend, expect to hear from his wife! Now that’s love.

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Jeffrey Mayer and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Steve Granitz and Getty Images

Third Picture and First through Seventh Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at #45 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com