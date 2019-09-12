CLEVELAND BROWNS: Chris Smith Girlfriend Dies

In very sad news, the girlfriend of Cleveland Brown’s defensive end, Chris Smith, has died in a tragic car accident yesterday (September 11th). To make things even more gut-wrenching, she had just given birth 4 weeks ago.

According to EurWEb.com, Petara Cordero, who gave birth four weeks ago to the couples first daughter, was with Smith in his car when they pulled to the side after his tire blew around 2am which resulted in the car spinning and hitting the median. Soon after Cordero got out of the car where she was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The female driver of that vehicle did admit to authorities that she had been drinking and toxicology reports are pending.

The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

We send our deepest condolences. This is so tragic.

