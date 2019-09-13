That’s What I Think: ‘What’s Up With Your Boat?’

Damon finally got his boat back on September 11 after it’s been in the shop since last fall! Now, before you think “oh those are rich people problems,” Damon wants to let everyone know that if he were rich, he wouldn’t be trying to get his boat fixed, he’d have a new boat. He gave his boat the the mechanic to fix in the fall….and so much has happened since fall. The Chi and Empire have had full seasons, we’ve had major storms, Chicago has a new mayor And it’s still not fixed right! Damon thinks, “when you try to work with your people get about 6 references.”

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 13, 2019

