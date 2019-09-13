Usher Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit

Usher is now off the hook with a sexual assault case.
via TheBlast
A lawsuit filed against Usher has just been dismissed in Los Angeles after the accuser filed documents to drop the case.
According to documents obtained by The Blast, Quantasia Sharpton through her attorney Lisa Bloom filed to dismiss the case, it was made official today.
It is unclear from the filing if this was a settlement, or if Sharpton simply dropped the case against the singer.
Quantasia went after the ‘Nice & Slow’ singer – along with a Jane Doe and John Doe – sued claiming they all had sexual relations with Usher. They all say he risked their health by not telling him about his alleged diagnosis with a sexually transmitted disease.
Sharpton claimed that she and Usher had sex after a performance of his in Atlantic City on her birthday. Usher has denied all of Sharpton’s allegations.
Megan Thee Stallion Meet and Greet at Z107.9 Summer Jam 2019 [PHOTOS]
Megan Thee Stallion Meet and Greet at Z107.9 Summer Jam 2019 [PHOTOS]
1. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 1 of 35
2. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 2 of 35
3. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 3 of 35
4. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 4 of 35
5. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 5 of 35
6. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 6 of 35
7. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 7 of 35
8. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 8 of 35
9. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 9 of 35
10. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 10 of 35
11. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 11 of 35
12. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 12 of 35
13. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 13 of 35
14. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 14 of 35
15. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 15 of 35
16. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 16 of 35
17. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 17 of 35
18. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 18 of 35
19. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 19 of 35
20. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 20 of 35
21. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 21 of 35
22. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 22 of 35
23. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 23 of 35
24. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 24 of 35
25. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 25 of 35
26. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 26 of 35
27. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 27 of 35
28. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 28 of 35
29. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 29 of 35
30. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 30 of 35
31. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 31 of 35
32. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 32 of 35
33. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 33 of 35
34. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 34 of 35
35. Z107.9 Summer Jam Megan the Stallion Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital 35 of 35
Usher Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com