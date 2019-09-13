Off White x Undercover Will Launch Capsule Collection Tomorrow

Another day, another fashion collection we need to get our hands on! Ever since Virgil Abloh stepped on the scene, the designer has been sprinkling his magic all over the industry. From collaborations with Ikea, Louis Vuitton and even spearheading his own international fashion label, Off-White, Virgil has become a force to be reckoned with. While adding one of his fabulous creations to our closets is no easy feat, we’re hoping that we come out on top with the release of his new capsule collection!
Yes, this is the perfect time to get your coins in order! We all know that everything he touches turns to gold and his new capsule collection will definitely live up to the hype. Partnering with Japanese brand Undercover, fashion mavens can look forward to enjoying an assortment of street style staples.
View this post on Instagram
[collab] Off-White™ c/o Undercover “UNDEROFFWHITECOVERS” capsule collection available in selected Off-White™ retail stores, online and in selected @undercover_lab stores from September 14th and at store.undercoverism.com from the 15th. movie c/o @undercover_production #NaotoTakenaka #EriFuse
According to Hypebeast, the collection includes three t-shirts, two reversible hoodies and sweat shorts all donning the brands’ signature graphics (Off White’s arrows, diagonal stripes and Undercover’s skeleton and hand). With each garment in this collection available in black and white, this new drop is an absolute must-have!
Fashionistas can also enjoy faded black denim and a matching waist pack along with a separate waist bag made from denim material. Appropriately titled “UNDEROFFWHITECOVER,” the brands have decided to merge their names together for the new release.
The news of this collection comes as a shock as the designer revealed to Vogue that he will be taking some time off.
“I was just tired, so I went to the doctor,” Virgil tells Vogue. Ultimately, everything is fine, but the doctor told me ‘this pace that you’ve sort of pushed your body—to fly all these miles, do all these different projects—is not good for your health.
He continued, “Essentially I’m working from home for the next three months, and in large part all my marketing events I’m cancelling.”
According to the brand’s Instagram page, the Off-White x Undercover “UNDEROFFWHITECOVER’ collection is set to be released on September 14th. Fans can satisfy their fashion fix in select Off White locations, select Undercover retailers and online at off–white.com and store.undercoverism.com.
DON’T MISS:
Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First Collection For Louis Vuitton
Slay! Serena Williams Debuts ‘Empowering’ Tennis Fashion at French Open
Designer Virgil Abloh Teams Up With Ikea For Imaginative Take On Bags And More
#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black Models From NYFW 2019
#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black Models From NYFW 2019
1. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 1 of 25
2. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. 3.1 PHILLIP LIMSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. 3.1 PHILLIP LIMSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. NAEEM KHANSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. S BY SERENA WILLIAMSSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. S BY SERENA WILLIAMSSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. S BY SERENA WILLIAMSSource:Getty 9 of 25
10. S BY SERENA WILLIAMSSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. S BY SERENA WILLIAMSSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty 12 of 25
13. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. PRABAL GURUNGSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. PRABAL GURUNGSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. CHRISTIAN SIRIANOSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. PRABAL GURUNGSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. CHRISTIAN SIRIANOSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARISource:Getty 22 of 25
23. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARISource:Getty 23 of 25
24. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARISource:Getty 24 of 25
25. INDONESIAN DIVERSITY SS20 COLLECTION: JULIANTO, AYUMIJ, YOGISWARISource:Getty 25 of 25
Off White x Undercover Will Launch Capsule Collection Tomorrow was originally published on hellobeautiful.com