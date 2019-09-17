Columbus Native Is The New Face Of The Columbus Police Department!

The Columbus Division of Police made a major announcement about one of the city’s own. Columbus native and dedicated officer, Sgt. James Fuqua has been named the new spokesperson!

“Very emotional for me. Very overwhelming. I still can’t put into words, even though it’s only been a couple of weeks, how excited I am to be in the position,” said Fuqua.

Fuqua made sure to express his gratitude to interim police chief Thomas Quinlan for giving him the opportunity to keep the public informed about what the department is doing.

“We also want to showcase some of the positive things that we do. Not only in the community but on the day-to-day basis,” said Fuqua.

Community is important to Fuqua. He’s a graduate of South High School.

“I’m from the south side of Columbus. Born and raised here. Spent my entire life here,” said Fuqua. “During that time growing up, I was surrounded by a lot of bad people. Even some of my family members that were involved in gang activity and drugs and other things of that nature, but I always saw things differently.”

It wasn’t until high school that Fuqua realized he wanted to be a police officer and made that dream come true after finishing the Army.

The 40-year-old is what you could call an overachiever with many titles: a police officer, Army veteran, and now the CPD spokesperson.

However, above all else, his greatest accomplishment is being a dad, and he has a soft spot for those children who don’t have one. Though his new role will keep Fuqua very busy, he is going to continue to mentor city kids.

