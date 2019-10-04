CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

Ohio State Buckeyes Release Michigan Trailer

The Ohio State University The Shoe Buckeyes

Source: Steven King / Radio One Digital

This Saturday one of the biggest games of the Ohio State Buckeyes season is going down this Saturday, as the Buckeyes will take on the Michigan State Spartans. We will be tailgating before the game getting everyone hyped up, and fed. The Buckeyes released their official trailer for the game thats starts at 7:30p

Courtesy of 10tv

Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz

12 photos Launch gallery

Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz

Continue reading Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz

Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz

Ohio State Buckeyes Release Michigan Trailer  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close