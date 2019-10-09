Mariah Carey Penning a Memoir!

The second biggest female artist of all time is penning a memoir. Mariah Carey is in the process of writing about her life and plans to release the untitled book in 2020.

Carey spoke candidly in Variety’s Women Of Power issue about some of her struggles. She spoke on being married to music mogul Tommy Mattola, saying, ” When you’re with someone 20-something years older than you, and you’re a female, the perception is always going to be this girl’s being taken care of. No, darling. And they made billions of dollars off my incessant work. I did nothing but make albums. And I don’t want to give you more than you need because I want to save some for my book.”

Carey also praised women for coming forward with the #MeToo movement and wished that she would’ve come forward with her experience with it.

On women in the music industry: I’m really proud of looking at Missy Elliott and what she’s had this year, even though she beat me for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

On being biracial and writing/performing the themes song to ABC’s “Mixed-Ish”: When I was growing up, for me, it was very much: “You’re one or the other. Which are you?” And it’s very wrong to do that to a kid. And that message is a message that many racist people start feeding their children when they’re babies, so the hate gets handed down.

On Glitter: “The album went to No. 1 this year. That was a huge achievement for [my fans] the Lambs, who by the way named themselves. I did not name my fans, and I think it’s insulting that other people have named their fans. But whatever; we love everybody.”

Click here to read the full article.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: