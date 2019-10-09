Boo at the Zoo, Columbus Zoo

Im so excited that one of my favorite holidays is almost here. Yup, Im talking about Halloween! Im not here for the candy but for the scary movies, and cuddling nights. Shoutout to Columbus city Zoo, for bringing back one of my fave attractions, Boo at the Zoo
The Columbus Zoo announced that there will also be a third weekend added for Boo at the Zoo, October 11-13, 18-20, and 25-27.
Boo at the Zoo begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The event ends at 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and Sunday at 8 p.m.
Courtesy fo 10tv.com
