On one of the recent episodes of Keep Up With the Kardashians , Kim and Kanye got into a heated argument after Kanye said that he had a problem with her dressing and taking sexy pictures. Her answer was simple she said, “You built me up to be this sexy confident person and all this stuff, and just because your on your journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m on that same path at this point in my life” . So the question of the day is……. DO YOU HAVE TO JOIN YOUR MATE ON THEIR JOURNEY WHATEVER IT MAY BE TO STAY IN THE RELATIONSHIP WITH THEM? Leave your comments below!!

Question of The Day! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: