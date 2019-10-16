COLUMBUS: $15 per Hour Wage for City Workers!

Good news for your pockets if you are a full-time employee for the city. City officials have announced a $15 hourly wage for city workers.

According to NBC4i.com, city officials, held a news conference, Wednesday, where the wage increase was announced. Mayor Ginther said, “Closing the wage gap has been a top priority for my administration. As one of the city’s biggest employers, I knew Columbus had an opportunity to lead by example. I charged my directors with being sure that all full-time permanent employees were making $15 an hour by 2020, and today, we can say we have accomplished that goal ahead of schedule.”

