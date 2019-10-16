A man led police on a pretty wild ride last night! Authorities have arrested the man who led officers on a multi-city chase before taking things a step further by stealing a police cruiser.

The incident began at about 1 o’clock in the morning in Reynoldsburg, where police tried to stop the suspect, who took off after ramming into two cruisers.

According to the Whitehall Division of Police, a short while later the suspect, identified as Frederick Pace Jr., 29, ran into the woods in the area of Fairway and E. Main streets.

While police were searching for Pace, he exited the woods and hopped inside a Whitehall Police cruiser and drove away. The chase proceeded throughout downtown before the pursuit eventually came to an end at Broad Street and Grant Avenue. Police had to utilize stop sticks to blow the tires on the cruiser.

Police said they had to use a taser on Pace to get him to cooperate.

No officers were injured.

Source: NBC4i

Man Arrested After High Speed Chase & Stealing Whitehall Police Cruiser! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 9 hours ago

