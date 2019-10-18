Capone is one of New York Kings of comedy and he’s reaching back to help young comics get their starts. He tells the TJMS crew that he believes, “you don’t have to be famous to be funny.” So his new tour is called the Team Capone Revamp tour and he’s helping get up and coming comics get their start.

A good number of new comics get their fame from social media and while some of the veteran comics look at it as if they’re not putting in work. But, he compares it to his group coming up through def jam, which is something the comics before him didn’t have. So he says instead of being salty just look at it as a new platform. He also points out that some of those guys are only funny online but “terrible” on stage.

Catch him at the Arlington Improv this weekend.

Capone Believes ‘You Don’t Have To Be Famous To Be Funny’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

