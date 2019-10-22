Once again our Bucks did the damn thing winning by 50, well actually 49 but you know what I mean the Bucks are destroying the competition and they are currently sitting at #3 in the country. This upcoming week will be the toughest test of the season as our Bucks welcome the #13 ranked Wisconsin Badgers to the Shoe. Now for the disappointment lol The Bengals remain on of the winless teams in the league after leading for most of the game, the Bengals worst enemy showed up….The fourth quarter that’s when the Jacksonville Jaguars went to work and beat the Bengals with a backup rookie quarterback. The Browns had a bye week thank god, but they are looking better and they better be ready for Tom Brady and New England who they will be playing next week. The Bluejackets are doing great we had a disappointing loss on Saturday but bounced back last night winning in OT our Bluejackets currently sit in the middle of the pack in they’re division but look out we’re coming for the Cup!!!

Buckeye’s, Browns, Bengals, and Bluejackets Update was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 9 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: