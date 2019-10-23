I-670 SmartLane to Open Wednesday!

You may notice a big change as you’re traveling around Central Ohio today (October 23rd), especially if your driving I-670 East. ODOT has announced that the new Smartlane on I-670 will open today just in time for your afternoon commute.

According to NBC4i.com, ODOT spokesperson Breanna Badanes said, “When the lane is open, the speed limit will drop to 45 (mph) and that seems kind of counter-intuitive to slow you down to get you there quicker, but it actually is to reduce the stop and go. “We anticipate that once it opens, it will stay open through the commute and then once traffic starts moving up to regular speeds again, then we would close it.”

There are new high tech, state of the art traffic signs that will inform you if the smart lane is open or not.

