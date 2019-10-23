According to Revered Al Sharpton Donald Trump isn’t having a good morning. Yesterday Ambassador William Taylor testified against Trump in the impeachment investigation and Sharpton cals his opening statements, “devastating.” Taylor basically confirmed that the Military aid the US congress intended to sent to the Ukraine was held up and said not to be released until the president of Ukraine investigated Biden and his son. That alone proves that Trump tired to get political help from a foreign government, which is against the law. Sharpton says that the question is no longer if Congress will impeach him, the question is now how many republicans will go down with him. Sharpton believe that “the issue is not his charisma, the issue is the integrity of the country.”

Reverend Al Sharpton: Donald Trump Is ‘More Punk Than Fighter’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

