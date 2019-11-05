Election Day 2019 Guide!

Today is the day! November 5th is officially ‘Election Day 2019’ and people are heading to polls to cast their ballots in the local elections. Here are few things you may need to know before heading out to the polls.

According to NBC4i.com, you may notice a slight change in the voting machines as new machines are being used across the state. The Franklin County Board of Election Public Information Officer, Aaron Sellers, said, “It’s very similar to what we did in past years. The biggest difference in these new machines is that you are not voting on the machine … you’re telling it what you’re voting on and it will print it off on the paper that you then go and deposit in a ballot counter.”

I.D. Requirements:

According to the Ohio Secretary of State, each voter must prove who they are by giving their full name and current address and provide proof of identity.

Accepted forms of I.D. include:

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct

A military ID

An original or copy of a current* utility bill with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* bank statement with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* government check with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* paycheck with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

Polls until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (November 5th).

If you are wanting to vote by sample ballot, click here.

To find your polling location, click here.

To see if you’re actively registered to vote, click here.

For more information, click here.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: