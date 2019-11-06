Ohio State Ranked No. 1 in First College Football Playoff Rankings of the Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes grabbed the No. 1 spot in the opening College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Buckeyes, who are 8-0 on the season, face Maryland this Saturday after coming off a bye week.

LSU follows the Buckeyes at spot No. 2. Alabama and Penn State wrap up the Top 4 respectively.

Ohio State and Penn State still have to match up with each other Nov. 23 in Columbus while LSU and Alabama battle it out this weekend in Tuscaloosa.

One the outside looking in are Clemson at No. 5 and Georgia No. 6

College Football Playoff Rankings (November 5, 2019)

Ohio State LSU Penn State Clemson Georgia Oregon Utah Oklahoma Florida Auburn Baylor Wisconsin Michigan Notre Dame Kansas State Minnesota Iowa Wake Forest Cincinnati Memphis Boise State Oklahoma State Navy SMU

