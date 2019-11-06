CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

Ohio State Ranked No. 1 in First College Football Playoff Rankings of the Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes grabbed the No. 1 spot in the opening College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Buckeyes, who are 8-0 on the season, face Maryland this Saturday after coming off a bye week.

LSU follows the Buckeyes at spot No. 2. Alabama and Penn State wrap up the Top 4 respectively.

Ohio State and Penn State still have to match up with each other Nov. 23 in Columbus while LSU and Alabama battle it out this weekend in Tuscaloosa.

One the outside looking in are Clemson at No. 5 and Georgia No. 6

College Football Playoff Rankings (November 5, 2019)

  1. Ohio State
  2. LSU
  3. Penn State
  4. Clemson
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Utah
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Florida
  10. Auburn
  11. Baylor
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Michigan
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Kansas State
  16. Minnesota
  17. Iowa
  18. Wake Forest
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Memphis
  21. Boise State
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Navy
  24. SMU

 

 

Ohio State Ranked No. 1 in First College Football Playoff Rankings of the Season  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close