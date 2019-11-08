CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Lewk Of The Week: Lupita Nyong’o Slays In White At The National Equal Justice Awards

The Oscar winner (and her braids) were a dream in this Danielle Frankel blazer dress.

NAACP LDF 33rd National Equal Justice Awards Dinner - Inside

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

 

Ever since Lupita Nyong’o hit her first Golden Globes red carpet rocking that red Calvin Klein caped gown, it was clear the future Oscar winner would be a fashion favorite. Some six years later that continues to ring true. Hence, why the Us star is our choice our “Lewk of The Week.”

At the 33rd National Equal Justice Awards Dinner in New York City on Thursday, the 36-year-old actress was a dream in this white blazer dress from Danielle Frankel Spring 2020 collection. It was perfectly paired off with matching white pumps, fiery red nails, a smokey eye, and perfect burgundy lips.

That, and let’s talk about this hair. These perfect plaits were adorned with silver metallic beads studded that gave her all the glimmer and glamour.

NAACP LDF 33rd National Equal Justice Awards Dinner - Inside

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

 

 

Legend Cicely Tyson was also at the event, who stopped and hugged Lupita.

We stan.

NAACP LDF 33rd National Equal Justice Awards Dinner - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Lupita has been had an incredible year. With Oscar nomination predictions for her role in Us to a New York Times best-selling children’s book with Sulwe and news that she and BFF Danai Gurira will be starring in HBO Max’s limited series Americanah, based on the best-selling novel by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Keep winning sis!

RELATED NEWS:

Lupita Nyong’o’s Book ‘Sulwe’ Is The Love Letter Our Black Girls Deserve

Lupita Nyong’o Is Right, Colorism Is The Daughter Of Racism

Mother Daughter Moment: Harlem School Of The Arts Honors Lupita Nyong’o And Dorothy Nyong’o At Their 5th Annual Mask Ball

"Eclipsed" Opening Night

21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong'o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong'o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet

Continue reading 21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong’o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet

21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong'o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet

In a competitive industry like acting, it can be hard to make real friends in Hollywood. Well, not for Black Panther actresses Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o. The two may have acted in the Hollywood blockbuster together, but their friendship surpasses that. Nyong'o also lent her acting skills to Danai Gurira's play Eclipsed. Gurira showed up for Lupita Nyong'o's caricature unveiling. It's great to see how the two support each other and genuinely enjoy each others' company. We love seeing them on the red carpet together and the open affection they show each other. Keep on clicking to see 21 photos of Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o showing each other love on the red carpet and beyond! These are so cute!

Lewk Of The Week: Lupita Nyong’o Slays In White At The National Equal Justice Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close