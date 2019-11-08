CLOSE
Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance At WSJ Innovation Awards And Talks Making America Great Again

When Kanye West gets on stage there is no telling what will come out of his mouth. This week was the Wall Street Journal Innovation Festival. The organization hosted events at Neuehouse and other locations throughout Manhattan as well as an Awards Gala where individuals like MJ Rodriguez showed up in style. Attendees to the festival, however, got a star studded surprise when Kanye West stepped on stage. He spoke about sustainable fashion, bringing jobs back to the U.S. via Yeezy and more. The crowd of more than 500 people were engaged and interested in what the rapper turned fashion designer had to say. He was alongside Yeezy sneaker designer Steven Smith, who showed off the latest Yeezy sneakers that are made out of algae.

Kanye West will be running for president in 2024 and in the meantime, he will be creating jobs within the next two years via his Yeezy Headquarters. The headquarters are being moved to Cody, Wyoming, where West bought a $14 million, 4,000 acre ranch in September to house his operations. Smith co-signed the operation stating, “People thought Ye was blowing smoke two weeks ago when he said that. We’re going to start manufacturing in the U.S. We’re going to bring jobs back here. We’re going to make Yeezys in America.” Yeezy headquarters will be focused on sustainable practices in fashion, but it was not confirmed he will be making them on the property.

He also talked his childhood, the evolving retail environment, other designers and more. You can read more here.

