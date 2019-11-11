Former Detroit Lion Charles Rogers Dies at 38

This is sad news for Detroit Lion fans. Former wide receiver Charles Rogers has died at the age of 38, according to multiple reports. The former Michigan State football All-American previously spoke on his downfall in an interview NBC2.

Check out the interview below:

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder had just 36 catches for 440 yards with four TD in 15 games before he left the league. Rogers admittedly struggled with drug issues.

No details about his passing have been released.

