Inside Her Story: Helping Our Kids Graduate High School

With all of the impeachment talk in the news, education hasn’t really been making headlines, but there are issues that need to be discussed. Jacque Reid reports that Black and Hispanic students in Texas are two times more likely to drop out of high school than white students. She goes Inside Her Story with Cynthia Trigg, a former high school principal and founder of Evolution Academy.

Trigg has found that kids drop out for any “array of things.” Evolution Academy focuses on individual progress, she says it’s important that students “know that you care.”

As a principal she noticed that they’d start with 1,000 9th graders and only 200-300 would graduate. So, in 2002 she launched Evolution Academy. “I literally thought that this was something that I would kind of attack once I retired” she explained. But one day a lightbulb went off and she thought “why wait? why not now?”

To learn more visit Evolutionacademy.org.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

