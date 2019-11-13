Ohio State has been having an amazing season so far! The NCAA has ruled that Ohio State defensive end Chase Young will sit out another game before he is eligible to return the following week against Penn State.
Last week it was announced that Young would be unavailable for the Maryland game due to a possible NCAA issue in 2018.
Young did admitted to “making a mistake” last year when he accepted money from a family friend.
The NCAA determined Young “should be withheld from playing in one additional game before being eligible to resume competition.”
That means Young will sit out this Saturday against Rutgers and will be able to play November 23 against the Nittany Lions.
Happy Birthday, Whoopi Goldberg! Here Is How She Evolved On The Red Carpet
Happy Birthday, Whoopi Goldberg! Here Is How She Evolved On The Red Carpet
1. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE PREMIERE OF "THE LONG WALK HOME", 1990Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE WOMEN IN SHOW BUSINESS AWARDS GALA, 1990Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE FOOTPRINT CEREMONY, 1995Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE 14TH CAROUSEL OF HOPE BALL, 2000Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE 65TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 1993Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE 88TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS SHOW, 2016Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE 90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS SHOW, 2018Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE "NOBODY'S FOOL" PREMIERE, 2018Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 10
Ohio State DE Chase Young gets 2-game Suspension was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com