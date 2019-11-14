Gayle King Did Nude Photoshoot in College!

Oh, Snap! Looks like Oprah’s bestie got a Lil Freak in her! Gayle King admitted that she did a nude photoshoot back in her college days. In all fairness, the photos were taken by her then-boyfriend who was a photographer and she has all the negatives. Smart Girl!

Check Out Gayle speaking about the incident below:

According to PageSix.com, King was on a podcast called, Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham, when she revealed that she was dating a guy who was a photographer so she asked him to do a sexy photoshoot. She was nude and wearing pink foam rollers. She wanted it to look Marylin Monroe like. She went with him to the darkroom to develop them so she has all the negatives so she didn’t risk herself being publicly exposed.

Gayle attended the University of Maryland in the mid-1970s.