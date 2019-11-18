Guy’s Gripe: Put Things Back!

Guy thanks his parents for raising him the way that they did. A lot of the lessons they taught him stick with him to this day. For example, his dad always said “put things back where you found them.” Clearly a lot of people never got that lesson. Like shopping carts, please put them back. It doesn’t belong in the middle of the street or in a parking spot. He doesn’t like his car getting “dinged by runaway shopping carts.” Because of this, Guy has a gripe with parents who neglect to teach their kids to put things away!

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

