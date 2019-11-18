DJ HAZMATT: Browns Beat The Steelers and That Big Fight!!!

What’s left to be sad about that moment. Yes…THAT moment! The one everyone’s talking about.

We’re talking about the big fight (or brawl, however you want to put it) involving the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers with eight seconds left to go in the game.

We all know how it turned on and off the field, but ultimately, the Brownies beat out the Steelers 21-7!

So here to recap the big match-up is WZAK’s DJ HazMatt.

Not only is he taking a look at the game, but more importantly, the big fight!

Set to the DMX classic “Party Up,” here’s Haz with “Myles Up” in honor of Myles Garrett:

And yes, Haz says Mason Rudolph started it.

So can the Browns win against the Miami Dolphins without Garrett?

