REPORT: Myles Garrett Says Mason Rudolph Used a Racial Slur at Him During Browns-Steelers Game

It was a fight that shocked not only American football fans, but also the entire world.

We’re talking about the one involving Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Taking place with eight seconds left in the Browns-Steelers Nov. 14 match-up, Garrett eventually yanked off Rudolph’s helmet, before hitting his head with it. That lead the NFL to suspend Garrett indefinitely for at least the rest of the 2019 season.

Now, the dust-up between Garrett and Rudolph has taken a wild turn, with Garrett making the most explosive accusation against Rudolph yet.

According to an ESPN report, Garrett alleges that Rudolph used a racial slur at him before that big fight.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

ESPN reported Garrett made the accusation during his appeal hearing on Wednesday. Appeals officer James Thrash “remained stoic and took copious notes” while listening to Garrett, according to ESPN. Rudolph denied saying anything to Garrett to provoke him when he read a prepared statement to reporters on Wednesday.

The Steelers then issued a response to Garrett’s accusations regarding Rudolph, as ESPN reports:

“Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement. “He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.”

In other words, Rudolph is still playing in the NFL, while Garrett is not.

Meanwhile, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens acknowledge that he has spoken with Garrett, but declined to discuss much further, saying it’s between the two of them.

Two other players involved in the fight had different results when it came to appealing their punishments.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi had his one-game suspension upheld, but his fine revoked. Steelers enter Maurkice Pouncey, originally suspended for three games, is now suspended for two.

