The New York Police Department is in legal trouble. According to reports, the NYPD violated the law by secretly keeping the fingerprints of children arrested as juveniles. They were supposed to delete the prints from the system. Since they’ve been caught they claim they’ve deleted all juvenile finger prints. But, D.L isn’t sure he can trust them.

Jazzy Report: The NYPD Is In Trouble was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 22 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: