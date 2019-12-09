Columbus has made another list, but once again, it’s not one to be proud of.

The city has made the top 15 in a list of cities across the United States with high rates of depression.

So where was Columbus placed? The Nati came in at 9th!

Other Ohio cities fared worse with Cincinnati in 2nd and Cleveland in 13th place.

The city with the most depression rates was Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI, coming in 1st place.

Now, how did the study determine where the cities were placed?

The study indicates there are a number of factors that can impact mental health including genetics, stress, environment, physical health, finances and divorce.

Miami, New York City, and Washington D.C. were the cities that have low depression rates.

To read the entire top 15 list of cities with high depression rates, and how Cleveland placed high on the list, click here.

Columbus Placed in Top 15 of Cities With High Depression Rates was originally published on wiznation.com