Easton Rooftop Bar Opens This Weekend!

There’s a new attraction coming to Easton! Restoration Hardware will open The Gallery at Easton Town Center and RH Rooftop Restaurant & Park and Wine & Barista Bar on Thursday, December 12th.

According to 614now.com, the huge three-story, 55,000-square-foot space located at 4120 Worth Ave, will serve as “one of the most comprehensive collections of luxury home furnishings in the world.” The Rooftop Venue is being described as “a year-round, sky-lit garden escape offering a timeless, ingredient-driven menu beneath a soaring atrium with retractable glass walls, and sparkling crystal chandeliers. Sounds amazing, right?

The site added that the restaurant will open onto a landscaped park with outdoor lounge spaces and trellised London plane trees. Will you visit this new spot?

