Mariah Carey Finishes Off 2019 With Her Twitter Account Hacked!

She may rule Christmas, but when it comes to New Year’s Eve, Mariah Carey can’t catch a break.
First she had that New Year’s Rockin’ Eve screw up back in 2016, and now someone has messed up one of her social media accounts.
In other words, Mariah’s Twitter page has been hacked.
Several of these tweets were aimed at one of her rumored lovers Eminem.
There were also tweets that featured racial slurs.
From Complex:
More than 50 tweets were published on Carey’s account after it was breached. Her Twitter is no longer visible.
“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation,” a Twitter spokesperson told USA Today.
It is alleged that a group known as the Chuckling Squad were the ones behind the hacking of Carey’s Twitter account.
Here’s hoping Mimi has a better start to 2020 than how 2019 has ended for her.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of Complex
First Picture Courtesy of ANGELA WEISS and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of WENN and Avalon
Third through Ninth Picture and First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex
Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony [PHOTOS]
Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony [PHOTOS]
1. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star CeremonySource: 1 of 15
2. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star CeremonySource: 2 of 15
3. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star CeremonySource: 3 of 15
4. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star CeremonySource: 4 of 15
5. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star CeremonySource: 5 of 15
6. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star CeremonySource: 6 of 15
7. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star CeremonySource: 7 of 15
8. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star CeremonySource: 8 of 15
9. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star CeremonySource: 9 of 15
10. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star CeremonySource: 10 of 15
11. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star CeremonySource: 11 of 15
12. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star CeremonySource: 12 of 15
13. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star CeremonySource: 13 of 15
14. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star CeremonySource: 14 of 15
15. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star CeremonySource: 15 of 15
Mariah Carey Finishes Off 2019 With Her Twitter Account Hacked! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com