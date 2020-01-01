Mariah Carey Finishes Off 2019 With Her Twitter Account Hacked!

She may rule Christmas, but when it comes to New Year’s Eve, Mariah Carey can’t catch a break.

First she had that New Year’s Rockin’ Eve screw up back in 2016, and now someone has messed up one of her social media accounts.

In other words, Mariah’s Twitter page has been hacked.

LMAOOOOO the tweets are being deleted now but December 31st 2019 will go down as the day Mariah Carey's Twitter got hacked pic.twitter.com/dvHu7jfj3q — yung alfredo 🦊 (@_dimensionless) December 31, 2019

Several of these tweets were aimed at one of her rumored lovers Eminem.

Mariah Carey Has Been Hacked On Twitter It Appearshttps://t.co/30LumMsFuO pic.twitter.com/C08wwdtNas — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2019

Mariah Carey got hacked and I’m all for it. pic.twitter.com/Y6wI3ZTNY3 — extraEminem (@extraEminem) December 31, 2019

There were also tweets that featured racial slurs.

From Complex:

More than 50 tweets were published on Carey’s account after it was breached. Her Twitter is no longer visible. “As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation,” a Twitter spokesperson told USA Today.

It is alleged that a group known as the Chuckling Squad were the ones behind the hacking of Carey’s Twitter account.

CHUCKLING SQUAD??? NOT AGAIN! i want dese mfs GONE pic.twitter.com/gcTocTgLM7 — maya ☼ (@indigokoo) December 31, 2019

Here’s hoping Mimi has a better start to 2020 than how 2019 has ended for her.

