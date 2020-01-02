Looking for a New Job In 2020? This Retailer is Expanding in Columbus and Needs You!

A new Mendards is opening on Hilliard Rome Road very soon in Columbus and they are looking to hire!

The store is asking interested applicants to stop by 831 Hilliard Rome Road starting Wednesday, January 8th through January, 17th between the hours of 9am-7pm to fill out an application and interview on the spot. The home store giant is looking to hire full-time and part-time employees in a wide array of positions. The announcement of the grand opening date should follow soon.

