Tyler Perry has just dropped a first look at his debut feature for Netflix.

It’s the new movie he wrote and directed titled ‘A Fall From Grace,’ and it’s slated to come out on Jan. 17.

From EURweb:

Footage from the new trailer shows Crystal Fox (“The Have and the Have Nots”) as Grace Waters, a recent divorcee who, feeling lonely, falls into a heavy romance with a younger man (Mehcad Brooks) only to get married and watch her whole life fall apart. After their marriage, he then steals her identity and a lot of money from her place of work and frames her for the crime.

From there, she gets arrested, and ends up in jail. A lawyer (Bresha Webb) comes to Grace’s aid, and fights for her to be released.

The movie also stars Phylicia Rashad and Cicely Tyson.

Perry shows his excitment of ‘Grace’ in this latest Instagram post below:

Will you plan to stream ‘Grace’ when it comes out?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

First Video Courtesy of YouTube and EURweb

Second Video Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb

Tyler Perry Presents Trailer for New Netflix Movie ‘A Fall From Grace’ [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com