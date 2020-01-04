CLOSE
Tyler Perry Presents Trailer for New Netflix Movie ‘A Fall From Grace’ [VIDEO]

Tyler Perry honored with a Star

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Tyler Perry has just dropped a first look at his debut feature for Netflix.

It’s the new movie he wrote and directed titled ‘A Fall From Grace,’ and it’s slated to come out on Jan. 17.

From EURweb:

Footage from the new trailer shows  Crystal Fox (“The Have and the Have Nots”) as Grace Waters, a recent divorcee who, feeling lonely, falls into a heavy romance with a younger man (Mehcad Brooks) only to get married and watch her whole life fall apart.

After their marriage, he then steals her identity and a lot of money from her place of work and frames her for the crime.

From there, she gets arrested, and ends up in jail.  A lawyer (Bresha Webb) comes to Grace’s aid, and fights for her to be released.

The movie also stars Phylicia Rashad and Cicely Tyson.

Perry shows his excitment of ‘Grace’ in this latest Instagram post below:

Will you plan to stream ‘Grace’ when it comes out?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

First Video Courtesy of YouTube and EURweb

Second Video Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb

[caption id="attachment_3068590" align="alignleft" width="897"] Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix[/caption] Fresh off his BET and BET + success, Tyler Perry is back with a new film for Netflix, Fall From Grace. The film, which debuts on January 17 and was filmed at Tyler Perry Studios, stars Crystal Fox as Grace Waters, a woman who finds love with a handsome stranger (Mehcad Brooks) after her ex-husband’s affair. However, things aren’t quite what they seem and the only person who can help Grace put her life back together is a rookie public defender (Bresha Webb). The film also stars Perry, Cicely Tyson, and Phylicia Rashad. Take a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxLb3aLb5j4 Now, just in case you may have missed it, the wigs on Brooks and Perry’s heads are quite perplexing. Like…were they even necessary to tell this story? That, and why does he keep doing this? I mean, Sir? Explain yourself. [caption id="attachment_3068592" align="alignleft" width="969"] Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix[/caption] Y’all, why? [caption id="attachment_3068591" align="alignleft" width="858"] Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix[/caption] Sigh… https://twitter.com/nostalgiawav3/status/1213198395210436620?s=20   Since the trailer dropped on Friday, Black Twitter got #TylerPerry trending, not only asking questions about these wigs but also wanting to know why the media mogul is so obsessed with films about Black women suffering at the hands of evil men. Here’s what they had to say:

Tyler Perry Presents Trailer for New Netflix Movie ‘A Fall From Grace’ [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

