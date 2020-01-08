Help Name The New Arena Football Team In Columbus!

Many new bright ideas and events are coming out of the city of Columbus in this new year and decade! One thing that we can look forward to is a brand new Indoor Football League!

Since the AFL has been dismantled, people were not to happy to hear the news and to counteract that action, Central Ohio businessman, Steve Germain, decided to create a league of his own!

Germain is a big time car dealership owner in Columbus. If you’ve been around a while you probably at least recognize the name. Germain is not only backing a new team, he has also acquired exclusive rights to the business operations of the league itself.

The team will begin playing at Nationwide Arena in 2021 and in the mean time, the Germain family wants to give you and the entire community a chance to help choose the new team’s name!

“Naming the team is one of the most gratifying parts of the process of launching a new sports franchise,” Germain said in a press release.

The contest officially kicks off January 8th and it will run through February 1st, 2020.

The winner of the naming contest will receive a free trip to Naples, Florida and front-row tickets the entire 2021 season for Columbus IFL home games.

