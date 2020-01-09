CLOSE
Daycare Provider In Grandview Accused Of 2 Counts Of Rape Pleads Guilty

People like this, in my opinion, should be thrown under the jail and the key melted down, people like this shouldn’t even get food or water if you ask me and they should have to live in their own feces. This man who was a daycare provider, someone, a family entrusted the safety of their children with took total advantage of the situation and scared those kids for life. 69-year-old Terry Mcfadden is being charged with the raping of two children under his care ages 4 and 7. Full Story Click Here

