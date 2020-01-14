Deputies & Inmates Complain Of Deplorable Franklin County Jail Conditions!

The Franklin County Corrections Center is under scrutiny after several complaints from both deputies and inmates. The complaints detail the disgusting and deplorable conditions throughout the facility.

According to an Incident Report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the conditions at the county jail have been an issue for months.

One major complaint comes repeatedly from the 5th floor of the jail. On this floor is where inmates detox from drugs and alcohol. Documents show that many people detoxing end up defecating and vomiting in the urinals, which clogs them “on a regular basis” and the smell is so bad that inmates throw paper towels and soap in the urinals in an attempt to cover up the smell, which unfortunately only adds to the issue.

Capital City Lodge Vice President Jeff Simpson said he has seen the problems firsthand and they’re not being properly addressed.

​”So you’re getting several​ inches of urine, vomit, and other things that need to be cleaned by hand. The stench of it is disgusting,” said Simpson.

Simpson added that overall nothing is being done about the conditions in the county jail but some basic quick fixes.​ He also said deputies have complained many times since about August 2019 to Chief Deputy Penny Perry. Perry is responsible for the jail but hasn’t made a real effort to fix anything.​

NBC4 is investigating further into the claims made against the jail. Sources sent exclusive pictures from inside, which Simpson confirmed to be authentic. After hearing so many complaints he visited the jail himself and saw what he believes is black mold.​

Officer Simpson has personally told the Chief Deputy for Corrections what he saw.​

“When I inquired with Chief Deputy Penny Perry, I was told the situation has been corrected. That was not the correct information. On the fifth floor there are several sets of urinals and only one set has been corrected. The ones I’ve seen recently, there are over four different sets and none of them are functioning properly,” said Simpson.

