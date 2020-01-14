RHOA’s Yovanna Sets the ‘SnakeGate’ Record Straight!

If you’ve been following this season of RHOA then you already have heard of #SnakeGate. One of the women in the group has been accused of recording another and everyone is trying to find out who it is. It was revealed on Sunday nights episode that it was none other then suspected cast member Yovanna! It blew up until an explosive argument and almost fisticuffs as the ladies vacayed in Toronto. Yovanna is finally speaking.

Check out the video below:

In the clip, Yovanna claims she never said she had a recording but she did say she had receipts. Fans are noting that during that same trip to Toronto, when the ladies asked if she knew who did the recording, Yovanna said it was absolutely someone in the group. Conflicting stories!