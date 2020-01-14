OHIO: Body of Missing Teen ‘Harley Dilly’ Found

In one of the most saddest reports of the new decade, the body of missing Ohio teen, Harley Dilly, has been found. It’s not the results we were hoping for. Dilly was found deceased in the chimney of a home just yards away from where he was last seen. Port Clinton Police Chief, rob Hickman, had a hard time delivering the news in a press conference.

According to video, police began searching the unoccupied house, in the 500 block of Fulton Street, shortly after 4 p.m. Monday. In the home, police found Harley’s glasses and a coat on the second floor of the house next to a brick chimney. Investigators then searched the chimney and found a body believed to be the missing teen. The death is being considered an accident. According to Hickman, investigators believe Dilly climbed up an antenna tower to the roof. He then climbed into the chimney, where he became stuck because the chimney was blocked between the second and first floor.

According to NBC4i.com, the investigation into Dilly’s death is ongoing. No cause of death has been determined; an autopsy is being conducted Tuesday by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. For more details, click here.

