Omarion Reveals Why He Split with Apryl Jones!

Mr. Unbothered himself, Omarion, is finally opening up about why he actually broke with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his 2 children, Apryl Jones. Apryl insist that she has no clue why Omarion just up and left her but he is now telling the story from his perspective.

In a recent interview with Madamenoire, O said,”When Apryl and I broke up, I was asking myself a lot of questions. I just had kids. I was like, why am I doing this? I needed a moment to be able to just recalibrate and refocus and really think about what I wanted to do. I would really attribute her not understanding to lack of communication and upbringing. I was raised a little bit different than she was raised and I think that is really, at the end of the day, always a thing in relationships.”

He added, “It’s just miscommunication and different love languages. So that’s what I would really attribute it to. People grow and some people grow out of each other. I would say that is, from my perspective, truly is what happened.”

Omarion also spoke on how he managed to stay cool as fan and totally unbothered about the relationship between his ex-girlfriend, Apryl, and his ex-bandmate, Fizz. O said,”The most important thing about understanding where I’m at is, I did a lot of self-reflecting. You have to know yourself well enough to know how far you would go. In my self-reflecting I realized that maybe I would take it too far. Maybe I would go further and there would be certain consequences that wouldn’t just affect me, but it would affect my kids. So to be honest with you, I just did a lot of self-reflecting and I realized, a lot of situations and circumstances are really out of your control. The only power you have is the way that you react. In order to really get a grip on that, you almost have to go through all of the emotions. You have to go through the ups and downs to really be able to root yourself and focus on what’s important. So I just made the decision to be respectful to my kids and to be respectful to myself because it’s like, everybody is like, ‘I would respond like this,’ or I would respond like that, but what happens after that? And then also, it’s like, what am I here for? Am I here for that? No. I’m here for my kids. Truly.”

