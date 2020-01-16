New “Envision Hilltop” Project Aims To Revive Columbus Area

The City of Columbus announced a plan Wednesday that would transform one of the most poverty-stricken areas in Central Ohio.

“Envision Hilltop” is a 27 goal plan aimed at tackling issues plaguing the neighborhood from substance abuse, hazardous driving behavior home buying incentives and more.

The city has already invested millions of dollars in cameras to prevent illegal dumping.

The plan includes $14 million for a Pre-K center that will not only serve children, but their families. It will have job training and care services. This plan is modeled after the one Linden plan, but tailored to the needs of the Hilltop residents.

“This is an on-going effort. We didn’t get this way overnight. We can’t fix things overnight. The city is in this for the long-term,” said Nick Bankston, project manager neighborhood transformation strategies for the City of Columbus.

The plan also offers incentives for Columbus police and firefighters to live in the area, helping to strengthen the community they serve.

