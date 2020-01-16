20,000 Ohioans Could Lose SNAP Benefits!!

There’s a new work requirement that will take effect soon and may cause approximately 20,000 Ohioans to lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

According to NBC4i.com, local food pantries feel that the new work requirement rule will result to more families being in need. Under the new rule, a county’s unemployment rate has to be more than 6 percent to continue to qualify for a waiver of the work requirement. The goal is to move more people off the benefits and into full time work. The site added that, Ross County is one of 29 counties in Ohio that will no longer be eligible to waive the food stamp work requirements for able-bodied adults.

Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, said, “Americans are generous people who believe it is their responsibility to help their fellow citizens when they encounter a difficult stretch. That’s the commitment behind SNAP, but, like other welfare programs, it was never intended to be a way of life.” Sharon Koch, who is Volunteer worker at The Good Samaritan Food Pantry says some people just aren’t capable of working. “They don’t have any skills…some of them don’t have a computer and don’t have transportation to get to a computer.”

The changes are set to take effect April 1. For more info, click here.

