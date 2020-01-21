CLOSE
2 Arrested At MLK Day Breakfast Event After Staging Police Protest

The two were arrested after being asked to leave after yelling in protest about police brutality.

Things got heated during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Breakfast on Monday at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Two people walked in protest chanting “Justice for Julius,” according to a 10TV crew covering the breakfast. Julius Tate was the 16-year-old who was shot and killed by an undercover cop during a reported robbery back in 2018.

Columbus Police say the two people were 25-year-old Mia Santiago and 24-year-old Dkeama Alexis. When they both failed to leave after being asked to by the director of the event, police warned the ladies they had to leave. Santiago and Alexis refused and were escorted and later arrested. They were both charged with one count of trespassing.

Tate’s family held a press conference outside the center demanding justice for Julius.

Mayor Ginther released a statement through his spokesperson saying, “Today and everyday it is important we defend the right to peacefully protest. We ought not dismiss the voices of those with different perspectives than our own. Rather, we should focus on the truth that unites us, and continue to work to close the divide between communities of color and the police.“

If you ask me these two ladies embody Martin Luther King Jr. for they stood up and spoke up to injustice even when threaten to be arrested. Like he did so many times.

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

Though instances of police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. On May 13, Pamela Turner, 45, became one of the most recent victims of police violence after she was shot and killed by an officer as he tried to arrest her under reportedly false pretenses. She was unarmed and yelled to the officer “I’m pregnant.” Days later, Grady Wayne, a white man who was accused of killing a police officer, was taken into custody alive. It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName is making sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different. From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller, below is a list of Black women killed by the police over the years.    

Source: 10TV

2 Arrested At MLK Day Breakfast Event After Staging Police Protest  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

