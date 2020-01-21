2 Arrested At MLK Day Breakfast Event After Staging Police Protest

The two were arrested after being asked to leave after yelling in protest about police brutality.

Things got heated during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Breakfast on Monday at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Two people walked in protest chanting “Justice for Julius,” according to a 10TV crew covering the breakfast. Julius Tate was the 16-year-old who was shot and killed by an undercover cop during a reported robbery back in 2018.

Columbus Police say the two people were 25-year-old Mia Santiago and 24-year-old Dkeama Alexis. When they both failed to leave after being asked to by the director of the event, police warned the ladies they had to leave. Santiago and Alexis refused and were escorted and later arrested. They were both charged with one count of trespassing.

Tate’s family held a press conference outside the center demanding justice for Julius.

Mayor Ginther released a statement through his spokesperson saying, “Today and everyday it is important we defend the right to peacefully protest. We ought not dismiss the voices of those with different perspectives than our own. Rather, we should focus on the truth that unites us, and continue to work to close the divide between communities of color and the police.“

If you ask me these two ladies embody Martin Luther King Jr. for they stood up and spoke up to injustice even when threaten to be arrested. Like he did so many times.

