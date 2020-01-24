Massive Explosion In NW Houston Damages Buildings, Homes & More [VIDEO]

An explosion in Northwest Houston rattled buildings, houses, broke the glass of neighboring businesses and more around 4:30 AM early Friday (Jan. 24). According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the debris from the explosion spans out to half a mile and at least two people have been confirmed dead.

Numerous posts on social media say the blast was felt from the 290 and Beltway 8 area all the way to La Porte.

The initial explosion emanated from the Watson Grinding Manufacturing building located near 4500 Gessner. According to local reports, a tank of propylene gas exploded. No official word yet on what businesses in the area were affected or what potential chemical besides propylene gas had been released into the air.

First responders are being asked to wear masked as a precaution and one person was injured in the blast. So far, only two schools in the Cy-Fair district have been closed.

Building Explosion 4500 Gessner: HPD command post at Tanner @ Gessner. All traffic avoid hot zone between Gessner, Genard, Sefani & Clay Rd. #houtraffic #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 24, 2020

Breaking from HFD Chief Sam Pena on the Houston explosion:

Cause unknown as of now.

Nothing burning any longer but 2 or 3 tanks at explosion site may be "supplying product" right now.

Chemical involved was polypropylene

No hazard to air quality as of now.#khou #HTownRush — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 24, 2020

Per @CyFairISD: In an abundance of precaution, students will remain indoors at nearby schools due to air quality concerns. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on the website and social media as they become available. https://t.co/J0xr4gsp0Q — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) January 24, 2020

Major explosion in Northwest Houston, neat Clay & Gessner. Did you hear it this morning? HPD blocking off the “hot zone” — Clay, Gessner, Steffani, and Genard @abc13houston #breaking #houston #traffic pic.twitter.com/JTddN7NFYl — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) January 24, 2020

See some of the reactions from Houstonians.

