Loaded Gun Found Inside Centennial High School Student’s Backpack

A 15-year-old student who brought a loaded gun to school Monday is now facing charges according to Columbus Police.
Reports say a security officer at Centennial High School said a student was suspected of stealing a classmate’s cellphone. While searching the student’s backpack a gun was discovered.
The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with conveyance/possession deadly weapon in school zone and CCW.
Source: Columbus Police Department
