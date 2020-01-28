A 15-year-old student who brought a loaded gun to school Monday is now facing charges according to Columbus Police.

Reports say a security officer at Centennial High School said a student was suspected of stealing a classmate’s cellphone. While searching the student’s backpack a gun was discovered.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with conveyance/possession deadly weapon in school zone and CCW.

We will continue to update more on this.

Source: Columbus Police Department

Loaded Gun Found Inside Centennial High School Student’s Backpack was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 9 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: