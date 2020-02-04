Columbus: Library Lockdown After Shooter Injures Two, Police On Scene

The library is currently under lockdown.

A shooting has left two people injured outside a library Monday night. The Columbus Division of Police received a call about the shooting near Driving Park Branch of Columbus Library on E. Livingston Ave.

The two injured people are in the hospital, one in critical condition and the other is stable.

The library is currently under lockdown and police are searching for the suspect.

The story is developing, we will have updates when made available.

Source: 10TV

