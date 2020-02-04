Racism? Michigan State Apologizing for Offensive Black History Month Display!

Michigan State University has apologized for an offensive Black History Month display on its campus. The display, which was featured at the Wharton Center gift shop, showed historical, notable Black figures hanging from a rack that resembled a tree.

Check it out below:

According to WILX, the display was taken down on Friday (January 31st) after people started complaining. MSU spokesperson Emily Gerkin Guerrant said in a statement, “We sincerely apologize to our community members and have immediately removed the display. Additionally, after the Wharton Center reported the incident, it agreed to provide employees and volunteers with racial bias training that focuses on the impact and understanding of intentional and unintentional racial bias.”

Adam Hafner, an MSU student, said, “This isn’t MSU’s first run into something similar to this and also that this can’t keep happening.”

Is this offensive to you? What do you think?

