Philadelphia Welcomes Its First African American Female Police Commissioner

The City of Philadelphia is making great strides right in time for Black History Month by welcoming its first African American New Police Commissioner.

Danielle Outlaw optimistically greeted the press as she was sworn in as police commissioner early morning at 5:45 am.

NEW VIDEO: Danielle Outlaw greets the media as she starts her first day as Philly’s new police commissioner https://t.co/nJaTqZmndG — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) February 10, 2020

The chief of police comes to Philadelphia after serving as chief of police for Portland, Oregon for nearly 4 years where she decreased crime rates.

Outlaw also served as the deputy chief of her hometown in Oakland, California- winning a national award for her leadership.

The 44-year-old woman is faced with turning around a surging homicide rate in the city along with restructuring the Philadelphia Police department that recently faced allegations of racism and gender discrimination in the workplace.

Former police commissioner, Richard Ross resigned from the position after facing serious rape allegations.

