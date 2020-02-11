Vanessa Bryant Opens up About Her Tragic Lost, and Micah Dixon, Shares her Story

So just last week or maybe a week before I did a video about the lost of my brother, and how his death forever impacted my life, and till this day, 12 years later I still grieve his death. The reality of it is that VOID of that missing person will NEVER be filled, and I don’t feel as if you should try to fill it but accept the truth and Continue to Grieve as you know how.
After 12yrs I can finally talk about losing my brother (Carnell JR) without breaking down and crying. I still have no idea why God took him at age 19. Losing the sibling I was closest to, took me all the way out, for a While. Day by day as time has gone by it has gotten a bit easier but I will ALWAYS miss my Big Bro and when I have time or feel the need to grieve his death. I Will! Memories help keep his presence alive. Talking about him is easier. He was Real did exist and has taken the next transition in life. I am thankful for the time he was here and the time my family got to have such a goofy, intelligent, protector in our lives! I love you Carnell JR!! #healed #grieving #healingafterdeath
Just wanted to share my story because just like Vanessa Bryant and so many others, losing someone we LOVE is never EASY, but its always good to remember that they did Exist and we have to be gladder the time we got to have them on this earth.
Here Vanessa Bryants opens up about her feelings, on losing Kobe and her GiGi.
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
May we all find the peace, solace, and clarity in the losing of our loved ones. Know that no day is promised to No Man, be grateful to be here, and live it up!
