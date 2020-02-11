So just last week or maybe a week before I did a video about the lost of my brother, and how his death forever impacted my life, and till this day, 12 years later I still grieve his death. The reality of it is that VOID of that missing person will NEVER be filled, and I don’t feel as if you should try to fill it but accept the truth and Continue to Grieve as you know how.

Just wanted to share my story because just like Vanessa Bryant and so many others, losing someone we LOVE is never EASY, but its always good to remember that they did Exist and we have to be gladder the time we got to have them on this earth.

Here Vanessa Bryants opens up about her feelings, on losing Kobe and her GiGi.

May we all find the peace, solace, and clarity in the losing of our loved ones. Know that no day is promised to No Man, be grateful to be here, and live it up!

Vanessa Bryant Opens up About Her Tragic Lost, and Micah Dixon, Shares her Story was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com